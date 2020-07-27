History-sheeter hacked to death near Madurai

Madurai

27 July 2020 11:48 IST

Victim allegedly drank liquor with a minor leading to a quarrel

A history-sheeter, A. Dhavamani alias Pambaiyan Dhavamani, 24, of Tirupacheti in Sivaganga district was hacked to death by three members of a family allegedly after a quarrel over drinking liquor at S. Puliyankulam on Sunday night.

The police said that Dhavamani had around 20 criminal cases, including murder and attempt to murder cases, pending against him.

On July 23, Dhavamani had consumed liquor with the minor son of S. Murugan, 52. Enraged over the incident, Murugan had shouted at Dhavamani that led to a quarrel.

Advertising

Advertising

Consequently, Dhavamani’s accomplice had gone to Murugan’s house and created a ruckus.

However, no police complaint was lodged.

In a meanwhile, Dhavamani, who had drunk, had gone again to Murugan’s house on Sunday night, the police said.

When he allegedly assaulted Murugan’s son, Vijay, with a machete, Murugan, his brother, Boominathan, 38, and Vijay,23, attacked him with sharp weapons and hacked him to death at around 10 p.m.

In an unrelated incident, two brothers – V. Murugan, 43, and Velllikannu Senthil, 40, who had history sheets at S.S. Colony police station –were hacked to death in Ellis Nagar in Madurai Police station limits on Sunday evening.