History-sheeter hacked to death in Villupuram

June 05, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The police suspect previous enmity to be the reason behind the murder

The Hindu Bureau

A history-sheeter was hacked to death by unidentified persons at Janakipuram in Villupuram district on Monday.

The police said when the deceased Lakshmanan, 38, of Nathamedu village, was riding pillion on a motorcycle with his friend Ilayaraja, a group armed with sharp weapons waylaid them. They hacked Lakshmanan to death before leaving. Locals alerted the Villupuram taluk police, who rushed to the spot and sent the body to the Villupuram Medical College and Hospital for a post-mortem.

The police said Lakshmanan had several criminal cases pending against him in various police stations in Villupuram. The police suspect previous enmity to be the reason behind the murder. A case has been registered and investigations are on.

