A history-sheeter, ‘Punk’ Bala alias C. Balamurugan (50) was hacked to death by unidentified persons while he was on morning walk on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, few metres away from Tallakulam police station in Madurai.

The police said that some youths had waylaid Balamurugan and attacked him with lethal weapons while he was on his morning walk on Vallabai Road in Chokkikulam.

Even as he tried to escape, he was overpowered and was killed on the spot.

Alerted by onlookers, though the Tallakulam police rushed to the spot immediately, the assailants fled from the scene on motorbikes.

The police said that Balamurugan had several criminal cases against him, including few murder cases. He was a functionary of Naam Tamilar Katchi.

However, police suspect that a family dispute could have led to the murder. The deceased being involved in money lending, the police are also probing whether any financial dispute had led to the murder.

Tallakulam police are investigating.

