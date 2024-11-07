 />
History-sheeter detained under Goondas Act

Published - November 07, 2024 08:50 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

A history-sheeter who was arrested by the Annamalai Nagar police, in a robbery case in October this year, was detained under the provisions of the Goondas Act

According to the police, the accused ‘Murder’ Babu alias Babu, 43, of Annamalai Nagar in Chidambaram, was arrested for robbing a gold chain from a man at knifepoint. Based on a complaint, the police arrested Babu.

Babu had 14 cases pending against him in various police stations in Cuddalore district. Acting on the recommendations of Cuddalore District Superintendent of Police R. Rajaram, District Collector Sibi Adhithya Senthil Kumar ordered Babu’s detention under the Goondas Act. The orders were served on him in the Cuddalore Central Prison.

