History-sheeter detained under Goondas Act

The Cuddalore district police have detained a history-sheeter who was arrested recently in an extortion case under the Goondas Act.

According to the police, the accused, G. Karthikeyan, 32, of Vriddhachalam was arrested by the police last month for allegedly extorting money from a trader in Vriddhachalam. He had 13 cases, including an attempt-to-murder case, pending against him.

On the recommendations of Superintendent of Police R. Rajaram, Karthikeyan was detained under the Goondas Act. The orders were served at the Cuddalore Central Prison.