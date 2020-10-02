History-sheeter detained under Goondas Act

CUDDALORE

02 October 2020 12:31 IST

Karthi, hailing from Chidambaram, was recently arrested by the Annamalai Nagar police in an attempt to murder case.

Cuddalore Collector Chandra Sekhar Sakhamuri on Friday ordered the detention of R. Karthi, a history-sheeter, who has several cases against him under the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Bootleggers, Goondas and Video Pirates Act.

Advertising

Advertising

Karthi, hailing from Chidambaram, was recently arrested by the Annamalai Nagar police in an attempt to murder case and lodged in the Cuddalore Central Prison.

A police officer said that Karthi was involved in many criminal cases, including attempt to murder, robbery and other offences. Based on the recommendations of Superintendent of Police M. Sree Abhinav, the Collector ordered his detention under the Goondas Act. The orders were served on him in the Cuddalore Central Prison.