History-sheeter detained under Goondas Act in Cuddalore

Recently, he had made an extortion call to a businessman from Puducherry prison

Cuddalore Collector Chandra Sekhar Sakhamuri on Monday ordered the detention of Jack alias Jagan, 32, a notorious rowdy, lodged in the Kalapet Central Prison in neighbouring Puducherry under the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Bootleggers, Goondas and Video Pirates Act.

The move comes close on the heels of arrest of Jagan’s accomplice K. Madan, 26 of Karikalampakkam in Puducherry for his alleged involvement in an extortion racket.

Preliminary investigations by the Cuddalore police revealed that Jagan had made an extortion call from the prison to J. Dhanasekaran, a businessman in Cuddalore on September 13 demanding ₹50,000.

A police officer said that Jagan was involved in many criminal cases. Based on the recommendations of Superintendent of Police M. Sree Abhinav, the Collector ordered his detention under Goondas Act.

The orders were served on Jagan in the Kalapet Central Prison.