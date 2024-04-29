History-sheeter detained in Cuddalore under Goondas Act

April 29, 2024 12:49 am | Updated 12:49 am IST - CUDDALORE

The Cuddalore District Police have detained a history-sheeter, arrested recently in an extortion bid under the Goondas Act.

According to police, the accused, S. Uthandarajan, 29, had five cases pending against him in various police stations in the Cuddalore district.

He was arrested in Neyveli on April 12 on charges of attempting to extort cash from S. Suresh, a resident.

On recommendations of Superintendent of Police R. Rajaram, he was detained under the Goondas Act. The orders were served on him in the Cuddalore Central Prison.