Tamil Nadu

History-sheeter beaten to death in prison

A history-sheeter, who was arrested recently along with his accomplices was beaten to death by a few prisoners in Palayamkottai Central Prison where he had been lodged.

Sources said P. Muthu Mano, 27, of Vaagaikulam near Moontradaippu, and his associates were arrested on April 8 last for allegedly attempting to murder an 18-year-old youth and his elder brother.

The police also seized country-made bombs and four machetes from them. After being remanded in judicial custody, they were lodged in Srivaikundam sub-jail from where they were shifted to the Palayamkottai Central Prison on Thursday. Even as they were being sent to their cells, a group of prisoners allegedly attacked the gang. Muthu Mano suffered severe blood loss and died around 7.30 p.m.

