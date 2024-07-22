ADVERTISEMENT

History of Indian subcontinent should be written from south, says Stalin

Updated - July 22, 2024 12:27 am IST

Published - July 22, 2024 12:26 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday reiterated that the history of the Indian subcontinent should be written from the south. Archaeological excavations undertaken by the State’s Archaeology Department was proceeding in the right direction, Mr. Stalin posted on social media. Earlier, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, who also holds the archaeology portfolio, had said that excavation from the Chennanoor site in Krishnagiri district had yielded broken pot shreds with Tamili (Tamil-Brahmi) script. In a social media post, the Minister said that the findings threw light on the Neolithic Age.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US