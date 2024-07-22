History of Indian subcontinent should be written from south, says Stalin

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday reiterated that the history of the Indian subcontinent should be written from the south. Archaeological excavations undertaken by the State’s Archaeology Department was proceeding in the right direction, Mr. Stalin posted on social media. Earlier, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, who also holds the archaeology portfolio, had said that excavation from the Chennanoor site in Krishnagiri district had yielded broken pot shreds with Tamili (Tamil-Brahmi) script. In a social media post, the Minister said that the findings threw light on the Neolithic Age.