His erudition will guide our journey: Stalin

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Saturday said Anbazhagan’s erudition would guide the party’s journey.
In a handwritten message, he said that when his father M. Karunanidhi died, he took solace in the fact that Periyappa (Anbazhagan) was alive.
‘Heart aches’
“Whom will I look up to for advice now? How will I find solace?” Mr. Stalin wondered.
Mr. Stalin said that though it was difficult to draw appreciation from Anbazhagan, the late leader had praised him profusely and had even declared that “Stalin will be the leader of the party after Kalaignar (Karunanidhi)”.
“My heart aches as the man who conferred the greatest honour [on me] is no more,” he said.
Mr. Stalin said that while he was brought up by his father, he was moulded by Anbazhagan, who remained a source of inspiration and encouragement.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.