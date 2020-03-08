Tamil Nadu

His erudition will guide our journey: Stalin

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Saturday said Anbazhagan’s erudition would guide the party’s journey.

In a handwritten message, he said that when his father M. Karunanidhi died, he took solace in the fact that Periyappa (Anbazhagan) was alive.

‘Heart aches’

“Whom will I look up to for advice now? How will I find solace?” Mr. Stalin wondered.

Mr. Stalin said that though it was difficult to draw appreciation from Anbazhagan, the late leader had praised him profusely and had even declared that “Stalin will be the leader of the party after Kalaignar (Karunanidhi)”.

“My heart aches as the man who conferred the greatest honour [on me] is no more,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said that while he was brought up by his father, he was moulded by Anbazhagan, who remained a source of inspiration and encouragement.

