Tamil Nadu

Hiring doctors, nurses on contract basis opposed

The Tamil Nadu Medical Students Association (TNMSA) has objected to the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department’s move to appoint doctors and nurses on contract basis at medical centres to be established in temples.

In a statement, the association welcomed the department’s decision but expressed concern over recruitments on contract basis. The body pointed to a notification issued by the department for recruiting doctors, staff nurses and multi-purpose hospital workers on contract basis to the first-aid centre to be established at the Arulmigu Angalamman temple in Villupuram.

It demanded that the department drop contractual hiring and called for recruitment on permanent basis via Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB).


