Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science announces entrance examinations

April 26, 2022 18:40 IST

Exams to happen online in two phases on May 25 to 30 and June 16 to 18

The Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS) has announced the dates for the online entrance examinations for admissions to its engineering, liberal arts, science, law and other programmes for the academic year 2022-23.

The examinations will be held in two phases on May 25 to 30 and June 16 to 18 respectively.

The last date for applications for first phase of the entrance examinations is May 23 while for phase two it will be June 12. A release by HITS said it offered more than 100 programmes through 10 schools.

Those interested can visit http://apply.hindustanuniv.ac.in for more information.