Hindus will no longer be fooled by Dravidian ideology, says L. Murugan

CHENNAI

21 July 2020 13:18 IST

The Tamil Nadu BJP president charged that DMK president M.K. Stalin has never understood the feelings of the Hindu community in the State

The DMK can no longer speak of Dravidian ideology and fool the people of Tamil Nadu, as people have begun thinking and have understood DMK’s ideology as the party watched silently while Lord Murugan was insulted, Tamil Nadu BJP president L. Murugan opined on Tuesday.

Mr. Murugan charged that DMK president M.K. Stalin has never understood the feelings of the Hindu community in the State. “Has he ever gone to a kumbabhishekam in any temple? Has he wished Hindus for any festival?” he asked. He said for some reason, Mr. Stalin didn’t have the heart to condemn those who insulted Lord Murugan. “That is the respect he is giving to the crores of devotees of Lord Murugan in Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

“Only since elections are approaching, and as the Hindu community has started to understand Mr. Stalin’s anti-Hindu stance, is DMK leader R.S. Bharathi making statements like the DMK too has a lot of Hindus in their party. It is only because of that they are giving statements like the late M. Karunanidhi cleaned temple tanks. People have not forgotten Karunanidhi’s statements on the Ram Sethu,” he said.

Mr. Murugan also charged that Mr. Stalin has never functioned as an effective leader of Opposition. “He has spoken more outside the State Assembly after walking out than inside the Assembly,” he claimed.

The BJP leader also claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was taking Thirukkural to greater heights and speaking about it everywhere. “Mr. Stalin is unable to digest the fact that the Prime Minister, wearing battle fatigues, spoke about Thirukkural on the top of the Himalayas (Ladakh). It is highly condemnable that Mr. Stalin, who does politics with language, asked whether people will vote for a party just because they are talking about Thirukkural,” he said.