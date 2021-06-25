Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments helpline launched

For any complaint pertaining to temples being managed by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) Department, here is a helpline. Devotees can call 044-28339999 on all working days between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and log in complaints relating to temple lands or ‘thiruppani’ works needed for temples or even allegations relating to the running of temples in their area.

Minister for HR and CE P.K. Sekar Babu on Friday inaugurated the call centre located at the department’s headquarters in the presence of Secretary B. Chandramohan and Commissioner J. Kumaraguruparan.

Already, the department had launched an online link, where devotees can post their complaints. “We have been getting complaints related to delays in conduct of kumbhabhishekam, allegations against executive officers, trustees and thakkars and even asking that Hindu temples be freed from the control of department,” said a source.

The complaints would be sent to the respective Joint Commissioners and temples for further action.