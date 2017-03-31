Hindu Rashtra a ploy: Manik Sarkar

Tripura Chief Minister and CPI(M) Polit Bureau member Manik Sarkar on Thursday said that those in power have concocted the idea of the Hindu Rashtra to divert people from the real problems in the country. “People are trying to mobilise, unite, irrespective of their caste, colour and creed. This is creating trouble for persons who are running the show. That’s why, to disturb this unity, diversion is created in the name of this so-called Hindu Rashtra,” said Mr. Sarkar.

He was here to receive the Quaide Milleth Award for Probity in Political/ Public Life given by The Quaide Milleth Educational and Social Trust. The award was also given to P. Mohamed Ismail, former Tamil Nadu legislator and Manipuri activist Irom Sharmila. However, Ms. Sharmila could not attend the event. Mr. Sarkar said no one had the right to question the patriotism of the country’s religious minorities. He questioned the Hindu right’s reading of history. “Where from they got this history, we do not know. They have been saying, those who are not Hindus residing in India have to be converted to Hinduism, leaving their present religious beliefs.... Not only this, in different parts of the country, these last three years, they have been putting pressure on minorities to create panic among them and convert them to Hinduism.”