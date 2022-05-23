Hindu outfits stage protest at Chidambaram demanding arrest of YouTuber

People staging a protest in Chidambaram on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

May 23, 2022 20:57 IST

He has made derogatory references to Hindu deities, the protesters alleged

Various Hindu outfits on Monday staged a protest at Bolnarayanan Street in Chidambaram seeking action against the person running a YouTube channel ‘U2 Brutus’ for making derogatory references to Lord Nataraja and Thillai Kali Amman Koil.

The protest, led by Siva Damodaran Swamigal, president of the Sivanadiar Coordination Committee, sought immediate arrest of the person behind the YouTube channel. They said several complaints have been filed against ‘Minor’ Vijay for making derogatory remarks against Lord Siva in the channel.

No action had been initiated against the person though police complaints have been filed in several places, Mr. Damodaran said addressing the gathering. The agitation would be intensified in the coming days if the police failed to arrest the person, he added.

President of Hindu Makkal Katchi Arjun Sampath also participated in the protest.