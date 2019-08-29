Hindu Munnani making big plans for Vinayaka Chaturthi

The Hindu Munnani will organise Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations at over 1.25 lakh venues across Tamil Nadu, including over 5,500 venues in Chennai, K. Bhakthavachalam, an organiser, said.

“The Hindu Munnani has been organising Vinayaka Chaturthi [celebrations] for the past 36 years, and this year, the event would be held in a grand manner across the State,” he said while addressing a press conference at the organisation’s office here. The theme for this year is “Promote divine Tamil and crack down on fake Tamil identity”.

Explaining the theme, he said: “In recent times, those who had worked for [furthering] Tamil in the past centuries have been blacked out, and persons from the last century are being projected as the identity of Tamils.”

When asked about the concerns raised over pollution of waterbodies due to the immersion of the Vinayaka idols, Mr. Bhakthavachalam said such concerns were being raised only during Hindu festivals.

To a query on the frequent unrest at Muthupettai during the immersion of idols, he said that whenever Hindus came together for a festival, there had been disturbances in areas where minority communities were the majority.