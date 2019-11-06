Tamil Nadu

Hindu Makkal Katchi founder detained after draping saffron shawl on Thiruvalluvar statue

Hindu Makkal Katchi founder Arjun Sampath drapes a shawl and rudraksh mala on the Thiruvalluvar statue in Pillayarpatti, Thanjavur district

Hindu Makkal Katchi founder Arjun Sampath drapes a shawl and rudraksh mala on the Thiruvalluvar statue in Pillayarpatti, Thanjavur district   | Photo Credit: Special Arranement

On Monday, the statue had been desecrated when unidentified persons had splashed mud on its face

Hindu Makkal Katchi founder Arjun Sampath on November 6, caused a flutter by adorning the Thiruvalluvar statue in Pillayarpatti, Thanjavur district, with a saffron-coloured shawl and a rudraksh mala. Mr. Sampath went on to perform a deeparadhana to the statue.

Mr. Sampath was later detained by police near Kumbakonam.

On Monday, unidentified persons had desecrated the statue, splashing mud on its face and cheeks.

Also read: BJP cadre perform abhishekam to Thiruvalluvar statue that was defaced

The incident has come in the backdrop of the BJP State unit facing flak for the ‘saffronising’ of Thiruvalluvar. The BJP State unit, while hailing the release of the Thai translation of Tirukkural (penned by Thiruvalluvar) in Bangkok last Saturday, had tweeted a portrait of the poet, depicting him wearing saffron robes.

The police are still on the look out for the person who had desecrated the statue.

Also read: How Thiruvalluvar’s portrait evolved over time

