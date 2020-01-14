Hindu family in Mayiladuthurai grieves demise of Oman Sultan

The announcement by the Home Ministry about the Central government’s declaration of one-day State mourning on Monday in view of the demise of the Sultan of Oman has evoked condolences from a Hindu family in Mayiladuthurai town in Nagapattinam district in the form of a banner with a touching obituary.

The late Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said has been described, in the bilingual hoarding, as a beacon of peace by Ashokan, his wife Malathi, and their children Swetha and Perunselvan.

A retired school teacher, Mr. Ashokan had worked in Oman for 11 years, before returning to his hometown in 2008 after securing a government job. Mr. Ashokan had put up a large framed photograph of the ruler at the entrance of his house constructed during 2012. The condolence message says: “His Majesty is an eminent ruler, good human, able administrator, world peace lover. We pray for his soul to rest in peace. Let his dream come true though millions of his lovers, citizens, family, friends, peace keepers.”

Mr. Ashokan who retired from service six months ago said that he placed the order for the banner on January 10, the very day the Sultan died. “My friends in Muscat informed me of the Sultan’s death, and I placed the order immediately. The banner was erected on January 11,” Ashokan said.

“I spent 11 years in Oman with my family. My children underwent their school education there,” Mr. Ashokan said, reminiscing his days in Oman under the rule of the lovable leader.