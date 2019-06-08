Tamil Nadu

Hindi words on name boards blackened in Tiruchi

Unidentified pro-Tamil activists have blackened a large number of Hindi a BSNL Office in Tiruchi on June 8, 2019

Unidentified pro-Tamil activists have blackened a large number of Hindi a BSNL Office in Tiruchi on June 8, 2019   | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

more-in

The incident comes in the backdrop of the raging controversy over the three-language formula initially proposed by the Centre

The Hindi text on the name boards of central government offices in Tiruchirappalli including the BSNL and Airport, was blackened, police said on June 8.

The matter came to light this morning, they said adding the text in English was left untouched.

The incident comes in the backdrop of the raging controversy over the three-language formula initially proposed by the Centre, which the opposition parties in the state termed as an attempt of “imposing” Hindi. Principal opposition party DMK and others had stoutly oppposed the move and insisted that only two-language formula should continue.

The cantonment and airport police have been informed about the incident. A case has been reigstered, police said. Police have warned of severe action against those involved in vandalising name boards.

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
Tamil
Hindi
Tiruchi
Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 8, 2019 10:20:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/hindi-words-on-name-boards-blackened-in-tiruchi/article27697908.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story