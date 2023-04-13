HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hindi was imposed in 1960 out of ignorance, says Governor R.N. Ravi

He emphasised the need for the spread of the Tamil and the wisdom of Tamil literature across the country

April 13, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi interacting with students from Banaras Hindu University at Raj Bhavan in Chennai on Thursday.

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi interacting with students from Banaras Hindu University at Raj Bhavan in Chennai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

Governor R.N. Ravi on Thursday said out of ignorance, Hindi was imposed in 1960. He was interacting with non-Tamil students pursuing various Tamil language courses at Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi, at the Raj Bhavan in Chennai.

He said Tamil Nadu was a spiritual and cultural capital, and Tamil is the oldest language. Sanskrit in antiquity is also close to Tamil, he added. He said literary works, such as Thirukkural, were so deeply enlightening that they should be kept at one’s side always.

Mr. Ravi emphasised the need for the spread of the Tamil and the wisdom of Tamil literature across the country. He assured the non-Tamil students who are willing to pursue higher studies in Tamil full scholarships, and that the Raj Bhavan would organise ‘Tamil Nadu Darshan’ regularly.

Later, Mr. Ravi also interacted with the founders of voluntary organisations on the role of non-governmental organisations in the development of the nation as part of Series-V, ‘Think to Dare’.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.