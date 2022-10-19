Hindi imposition being raked up for votebank politics, says Vasan

The TMC president says there is no reason to believe that the Union government is trying to impose Hindi now 

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 19, 2022 16:43 IST

TMC leader G.K. Vasan | Photo Credit: BALACHANDAR L

The issue of alleged Hindi imposition is being politicised in Tamil Nadu to win votes, Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) president G.K. Vasan said on Wednesday.

In a statement, he said there was no reason to believe that the Union government was trying to impose Hindi. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at a recent meeting with the State Law Ministers and Secretaries, had called for using the mother tongue in court proceedings in each State for people to understand. Mr. Modi had also underscored the need for formulating the law college curriculum in mother tongues.

He said people could learn either Hindi or any other Indian language of their own free will and there had been no imposition of Hindi so far. The National Education Policy also made this clear.

Mr. Vasan said that in every State, its mother tongue was given importance. In the majority of the States and even in the majority of the countries, English had been the link language so far.

