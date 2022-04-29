Hindi cannot be a national language in a pluralistic India: Vairamuthu

Lyricist Vairamuthu speaking at the 132nd birth anniversary celebrations of Bharathidasan at VIT in Vellore on Friday. G. Viswanathan, Founder-Chancellor, VIT is also seen. | Photo Credit: C. VENKATACHALAPATHY

April 29, 2022 19:52 IST

Education is a tool to overall development of mankind, says G. Viswanathan, Founder-Chancellor of VIT