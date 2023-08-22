ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. contributes ₹10 crore to Himachal Pradesh towards relief work

August 22, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin writes to Himachal Pradesh CM expressing support. Stalin commends the efforts of Himachal Pradesh government in reaching out to the affected people and extending emergency services in the hour of crisis

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

Expressing support to Himachal Pradesh, which has been affected by rains and landslides, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday wrote to his Himachal Pradesh counterpart expressing support and also contributed ₹10 crore towards relief work.

“I am deeply saddened by the loss and devastation caused by the heavy rains and landslides in Himachal Pradesh. My thoughts are with all those who have been affected by the natural calamity. I extend the support of the people of Tamil Nadu to the State of Himachal Pradesh and it’s people in these difficult times,” Mr. Stalin said in his letter.

Mr. Stalin also commended the efforts of Himachal Pradesh government in reaching out to the affected people and extending emergency services in this hour of crisis. “I am confident that under your leadership, the State will recover and rebuild soon.”

As a token gesture, the Tamil Nadu government was contributing a sum of ₹10 crore towards the relief works in the State. “Please know that you have my full support of the State of Tamil Nadu and it’s people during this difficult time. If there is anything that we can do to assist in the recovery efforts, please do not hesitate to let me know.”

