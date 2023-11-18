ADVERTISEMENT

Hike in exam fee and project fee should not be implemented across universities, says Anbumani Ramadoss

November 18, 2023 12:52 am | Updated 12:52 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss said on Friday that the decision to increase Anna University’s examination fee by 50% and project fee by 100% should be annulled and the decision should not be extended to other universities.

In a statement, he said the increase in the exam fee would mean that the Bachelor of Engineering students would have to pay ₹225 per paper instead of ₹150 and the Master of Engineering students would have to pay ₹650 instead of ₹450.

He said Minister K. Ponmudy’s remarks that the hike would not be applicable this semester and steps would be taken to make the fee uniform across all universities were a matter of concern. “This cannot be justified. Considering the socio-economic status of the students, the hike should not be implemented,” he said.

