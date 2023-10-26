ADVERTISEMENT

‘Hike Deepavali bonus for public sector employees’ 

October 26, 2023 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Wednesday urged the Tamil Nadu government to provide 25% [of a fixed salary ceiling] as Deepavali bonus instead of the usual 20% to those employed in public sector institutions. In a statement, he said: “Bonus for public sector employees is not calculated as a percentage of gross salary. A pay ceiling is fixed and 20% of the annual average is paid as bonus,” he said. Dr. Ramadoss said the workers accepted 10% as bonus during the COVID-19 pandemic, but there is a fear that the State government will continue to pay 10% as it did last year despite the economic situation returning to normal. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US