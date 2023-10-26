HamberMenu
‘Hike Deepavali bonus for public sector employees’ 

October 26, 2023 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Wednesday urged the Tamil Nadu government to provide 25% [of a fixed salary ceiling] as Deepavali bonus instead of the usual 20% to those employed in public sector institutions. In a statement, he said: “Bonus for public sector employees is not calculated as a percentage of gross salary. A pay ceiling is fixed and 20% of the annual average is paid as bonus,” he said. Dr. Ramadoss said the workers accepted 10% as bonus during the COVID-19 pandemic, but there is a fear that the State government will continue to pay 10% as it did last year despite the economic situation returning to normal. 

