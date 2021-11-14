Hike compensation for kin of rain victims, Panneerselvam demands

CHENNAI

The AIADMK coordinator said that last year, when Cyclone Nivar struck, his government had given compensation of ₹10 lakh each to the families of those who died

AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam, on Sunday, demanded that the amount of compensation be hiked again to ₹10 lakh to be paid to the kin of those who died due to the rains in Tamil Nadu.

Referring to the reported statement of Revenue Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran that ₹4 lakh each would be paid as compensation to the families of the deceased, Mr. Panneerselvam, in a statement, recalled that when his party was in power, ₹10 lakh was paid when the State was hit by Cyclone Nivar in November last year.

He contrasted the present situation with that of the previous year and said that despite the intensity of the cyclone being greater than a depression that crossed the coast last week, the loss of human lives was lower last year compared to now, which was, according to Mr. Panneerselvam, due to “slackness” in precautionary measures taken by the DMK regime.

For the third day, the AIADMK coordinator visited rain-hit areas of Chennai including those coming under the Assembly constituencies of Perambur, R.K. Nagar, Egmore, Harbour and Anna Nagar.