Hijab row: Face recognition cameras installed, checkpoints opened at the Vellore fort

March 31, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - VELLORE

Policemen have been deployed at key points, including the main entrance of the fort, which is open to visitors between 8 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. on all days. “We have requested the Collector to convene a meeting of officials of the Vellore Corporation, the Archaeological Survey of India and other stakeholders to discuss measures needed at the fort,” says S. Rajesh Kannan, SP

The Hindu Bureau

A police team deployed at the entrance of the Vellore fort checking the persons visiting the monument on Friday. | Photo Credit: C. VENKATACHALAPATHY

Face recognition cameras, metal detectors, checkpoints and barricades have been installed at the 16th Century fort in Vellore, following the arrest of seven persons, including a juvenile, for allegedly forcing a woman to remove her hijab at the fort. Round-the-clock bike patrol has also been introduced.

The initiative was aimed at increasing surveillance in the complex, which spreads over 137 acres at the centre of the town. A large number of police personnel, including women constables, have been deployed at key points, including the main entrance of the fort. The fort is open to visitors between 8 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. on all days. “We have requested the Collector (P. Kumaravel Pandian) to convene a meeting of stakeholders such as the Vellore Corporation and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to discuss measures needed at the fort,” S. Rajesh Kannan, SP, told The Hindu.

A camera is installed on the outpost entrance of the Vellore fort following the incident in which a group of persons allegedly forced a woman to remove her hijab inside the fort. | Photo Credit: C. VENKATACHALAPATHY

As an immediate measure, two face recognition cameras have been installed at the main entrance. Images captured by these cameras will be fed live to the centralised control room at the SP’s office and at the police stations around the fort. Four policemen have been posted at the checkpoint at the entrance to check visitors. Vehicle parking is not allowed on the approach road.

Mr. Kannan said the police requested the Corporation, which maintains the fort in coordination with the ASI, to set up 10 more CCTV cameras on the premises. These cameras will also be integrated with the control room at the SP’s office. Civic officials have been asked to remove thick bushes on the lawn and at the Periyar park in the complex. Loud speakers will be attached to these cameras to provide instructions to the visitors.

