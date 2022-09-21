Hijab controversy surfaces in govt. school

S. Sundar Ramanathapuram
September 21, 2022 20:10 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials of the Education Department have intervened to put an end to a controversy over a headmistress of a government school not allowing Muslim girls to wear hijab in the classroom.

The headmistress, who recently joined the Higher Secondary School near Sathankulam, objected to two girls wearing hijab in the classroom. The two children had joined the co-education school this year.

The issue came to light after a conversation between the students’ mother and the headmistress over the issue was secretly videographed and circulated in the local community on Tuesday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In the clip, the headmistress could be heard saying she cannot allow “a new practice”. She says students who come to school wearing hijab would have to put the scarf in their bag before entering the classroom.

The mother says the State government has made it clear that hijab is not banned in Tamil Nadu. She claims that her children insist on wearing it.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Chief Educational Officer of Ramanathapuram district, A. Palamuthu, said during a meeting held at the school that officials of the Department of Education had made it clear that the choice of wearing hijab was left to the individual student, and the school administration would not interfere.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Tamil Nadu

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app