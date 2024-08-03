GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Highways Minister holds review meeting on projects

Published - August 03, 2024 10:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Highways Department Secretary R. Selvaraj, S.A. Raman, Project Director of Tamil Nadu Road Sector Project-II among other officials were present. 

E.V. Velu, Minister for Public Works, Highways and Minor Ports Department held a review meeting on the ongoing and upcoming new projects in the State.

He instructed the officials to maintain the highways in such a way that it does not cause hardship to commuters during the rainy season.

Mr. Velu pointed out that 2,786 km Panchayat Union/Panchayat Roads have been upgraded at a cost of ₹3,056 crore. This year, the State government has undertaken upgradation work for 605 km of Panchayat Union/Panchayat Roads at a cost of ₹675 crore and this work should be undertaken with utmost quality, he said at the review meeting held on the second day.

Mr. Velu also instructed the officials to inspect the quality of the work and not to hesitate taking action in case of defects. He also pointed out that in the last three years, works on 381 bridges have been undertaken and instructed for faster completion.

Reviewing the pending works, Mr. Velu instructed the officials to monitor aspects such as land acquisition and status of work. He also assured that steps would be taken to complete pending works by getting adequate funds from NHAI and the Union government.

 Mr. Velu also called for a correct assessment of project cost and said officials should avoid seeking Revised Administrative Sanction. He also instructed for undertaking project works in Chennai without delays, pointing out to ongoing works in East Coast Road, works at Tambaram Eastern Bypass, flyover at Madhya Kailash.

Tamil Nadu Highways Department Secretary R. Selvaraj, S.A. Raman, Project Director of Tamil Nadu Road Sector Project-II among other officials were present.

