Highways Dept. to develop 134 km of city roads into smart ways

Anna Salai, Jawaharlal Nehru Salai and Poonamallee High Road will be taken up for upgrade; safe pedestrian walkways, skywalks and safe intersection crossings planned on all the three roads

February 08, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

 

A total of 134 km of highway roads passing through the city — Anna Salai, Jawaharlal Nehru Salai and Poonamallee High Road — will be developed into smart urban roads. The Highways Department has begun preparing a detailed project report for the project.

Sources said the improvement work will involve developing of these roads as smart urban roads with seamless flow of traffic and making them friendly to non-motorised transport (NMT) by providing pedestrian walkways, skywalks and intersection crossings.

Apart from making the roads non-motorised transport-friendly, the DPR will study flood mitigation measures with storm-water drains, road safety improvement work, multi-modal integration for smooth transit of commuters, development of public spaces and landscaping.

“The DPR will be prepared in consultation with CUMTA, CMDA, CMRL, GCC, MTC, the police, railways and other line departments. Since this process has to start with a detailed understanding of citizens’ needs with a special focus on vulnerable groups such as women, children, persons with disabilities and the aged, two stakeholders’ consultations were held. Based on the inputs, comprehensive plans would be developed to address their needs,” an official said.

The project is being taken up under the Chennai City Partnership-2 project called Urban Mobility and Spatial Development programme with World Bank loan assistance, which will strengthen the delivery of sustainable urban spatial planning and urban mobility in the Chennai Metropolitan Area (CMA). “It will enhance existing Infrastructure thereby improve the mobility, accessibility, and liveability of the public,” he said. 

