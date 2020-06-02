Tamil Nadu

Highways department fixes potholes in city roads during lockdown

Repairs made possible by minimal vehicular movement

The highways department is fixing potholes, bad patches and sunken stretches on its roads. It is doing these works day and night since the number of vehicles are fewer on the roads due to the lockdown.

“We require barricading only when the work is in progress. It takes about 10-15 minutes for repairing these points after which vehicles are allowed over the repaired spot. The pothole fixer cleans the spot, lays the emulsion on the road, then mixes the emulsion and the macadem and lays it on the spot,” said an official of the department.

Roads get damaged owing to sewer line work and electrical line repairs. These lines lead to shops and commercial establishments along the roads. Since in most cases, the sewage mains are in the middle of the road, road cuts cannot be avoided, explained an official. Wear and tear due to heavy vehicles and rains too cause damage to the road surface.

The GST Road between airport and Tambaram and the Velachery-Medavakkam road are witnessing patchwork using the department’s own machine.

