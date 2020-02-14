Highlights of Tamil Nadu Budget 2020-21

Tamil Nadu’s economic growth for 2019-20 is projected to be 7.27%, a fall from 8.17% in 2018-19 due to global and national economic headwinds. Expect stronger growth in 2021

Tamil Nadu’s fiscal deficit is estimated to be 2.84%

TN’s revenue deficit likely to double to ₹21,617.64 crore compared to the projection of ₹10,040.31 crore

Tamil Nadu state own tax revenue estimated at ₹1.49 lakh crore for 2020-21, versus ₹1.35 lakh crore in the revised estimate for 2019-20

Eco-restoration of the Buckingham Canal, its drains and all the drains of the Cooum and Adyar at a total cost of ₹5,439.76 crore to be taken up

Environmental Clearance for Athikadavu-Avinashi irrigation scheme has been obtained, ₹500 crore provided in the budget for the project

Food parks proposed to be established in Dharmapuri, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Karur, Nagapattinam, Ramanathapuram, Tenkasi districts at a cost of ₹70 crore.

The government has decided to form a 'not-for-profit' Special Purpose Vehicle to finance and manage the Amma Unavagam programme

Agro Processing Clusters proposed to be established in Theni, Dindigul, Krishnagiri, Tiruvannamalai, Salem Cuddalore, Villupuram and Madurai districts in 2020-21 under PM Kisan programme

₹8,876.57 crore has been allocated for the Police department

₹1,229.85 crore for Fisheries sector

₹11,894.48 crore allocated for Agriculture department

₹74.08 crore allocated for Tamil Development Department

₹31.93 crore allocated for Department of Archaeology

₹4315.21 crore allocated for social security pension

₹250 crore for Accident cum Life Insurance scheme for BPL families

₹1360.11 crore for Disaster Management

₹405.68 crore for Fire and Rescue Service Department

₹392.74 crore for Prison Department

₹1,200 crore provided in the budget estimates for establishing 11 new medical colleges already announced

CCTV cameras to be fitted in all buses at an estimated cost ₹75.02 crore under the Nirbhaya Fund.

₹3,100 crrore allocated for Chennai Metro Rail project as share capital assistance, subordinate debt and pass through loan assistance.

₹38,181.73 crore allocated for School Education Department, ₹5,052.84 crore for Higher Education

TN government announces reduction in Stamp Duty for rental agreements under the new Tenancy Act to 0.25% from 1% and registration charges on such agreements to 0.25% from 1% subject to a maximum of ₹5,000.