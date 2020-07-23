Highest spike with 5,849 new infections

CHENNAI

Daily count in State surpasses 5,000-mark for the first time; 60,112 samples tested for COVID-19

Tamil Nadu recorded its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases with 5,849 persons testing positive on Wednesday. This took the State’s tally to 1,86,492, even as 4,910 more persons were discharged after treatment and 74 persons succumbed to the infection.

This is the first time that the daily count of cases in the State crossed 5,000. Chennai accounted for 1,171 of the fresh infections, while a majority of the remaining cases were reported in the northern and southern districts.

With 430 new cases, Tiruvallur’s tally breached the 10,000-mark. Ranipet witnessed a surge and recorded 414 cases, while Kancheepuram saw 325. There were 223 cases in Chengalpattu, 208 in Tiruvannamalai and 103 in Villupuram.

While Madurai continued to report fewer cases when compared to previous weeks, other southern districts recorded a high numbers. There were 197 cases in Madurai, while Virudhunagar had 363, followed by Thoothukudi with 323. There were 164 cases in Theni, 150 in Kanniyakumari, 112 in Tirunelveli and 99 in Dindigul. Tiruchi also witnessed a surge in cases with 213 persons testing positive for COVID-19.

A total of 178 persons tested positive in Coimbatore, while Thanjavur recorded 106 cases. A total of 74 returnees also tested positive for COVID-19.

As of date, the total number of persons discharged in the State stands at 1,31,583, while 51,765 persons are under treatment. Of the 4,910 persons discharged on Wednesday, 1,731 were in Chennai, 471 in Virudhunagar and 445 in Madurai.

Of the 74 deaths, 21 were recorded in Chennai. There were eight deaths in Cuddalore, seven in Madurai, six in Virudhunagar, five in Tiruvallur and four in Tiruvannamalai.

Among them was a 23-year-old man from Madurai. He was admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital on July 7. He had chronic kidney disease (CKD) and tested positive for COVID-19. He died on July 20 due to acute respiratory distress syndrome, CKD and COVID-19 pneumonia.

With this, the State’s toll rose to 3,144, as another 444 deaths were notified based on the Death Reconciliation Committee’s report.

Testing infrastructure

The number of samples tested in the last 24 hours touched 60,000 in the State. A total of 60,112 samples were tested, taking the total number of samples tested to 20,95,757.

In fact, the number of individuals tested so far crossed 20 lakh. Till date, a total of 20,15,147 individuals have been tested in the State.

“We have increased our testing capacity. So far, we have tested two million samples. The laboratories are functioning on three shifts every day. We have got the approval for taking up testing of pooled samples in places where the positivity rate is less. If we have the capacity to test 50,000 samples now, there is a possibility to test 70,000 samples when pooled testing is taken up,” Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar said.

Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan said that Tamil Nadu had done the maximum number of RT-PCR tests in the country. “According to yesterday’s data, Delhi has done 5,000 RT-PCR tests. Some 15,000 were antigen tests,” he said.