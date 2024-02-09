ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. government directs Periyar University V-C to suspend Registrar

February 09, 2024 11:02 am | Updated 01:22 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau

A view of Periyar University in Salem. File | Photo Credit: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

Tamil Nadu Higher Education Secretary A. Karthik has instructed Periyar University Vice-Chancellor R. Jagannathan to suspend Registrar (full additional charge) K. Thangavel.

Following various allegations against Periyar University and its registrar (FAC), K. Thangavel, on January 9, 2023, the Higher Education Department ordered an investigation into 13 complaints, including the appointment of a physical education director and librarian in violation of UGC norms and the 200-point rooster system, and nomination of a professor to the Syndicate who was facing serious allegations and outranked many seniors. The committee inquired into the allegations, verified the documents, and also conducted inquiries with faculties and staff.

Meanwhile, on February 5, 2024, the committee submitted its report. The committee confirmed that seven allegations out of eight raised against Mr. Thangavel have been proven.

Following this, the Higher Education Secretary, Karthik, sent a letter to Periyar University Vice-Chancellor, R. Jagannathan, on February 7.

In the letter, Mr. Karthik said the allegations against Mr. Thangavel have been proven and the allegations are serious in nature.

To conduct further investigation into the allegations against the Registrar (FAC), he should not be allowed to retire and should be suspended, as Mr. Thangavel is set to retire on February 29, 2024, the Higher Education secretary added in the letter.

Periyar University Vice Chancellor R. Jagannathan was not available for comment.

