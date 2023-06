June 28, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST

The Principal District Judge N. Vasanthaleela on Wednesday acquitted Higher Education Minister and senior DMK leader K. Ponmudy and his wife P. Visalakshi in a disproportionate assets case registered by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) in 2006. The case, which was heard by the Villupuram district court, was transferred to the Vellore court following which the Minister and his wife appeared before the judge in Vellore around 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

