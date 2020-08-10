Higher compensation sought for Tamil migrants who died in Kerala landslide

In a statement, P. Maniarasan, president, Tamizh Desiya Periyakkam, demanded compensation of ₹25 lakh for the families of the workers

The Tamizh Desiya Periyakkam (TDP) has accused the Kerala Government of showing “partiality” in treating victims of the air crash and landslide in the State recently.

In a statement, P. Maniarasan, president, TDP, said 42 of 78 persons belonging to 23 Tamil families, who had settled at a tea estate in Pettimuti village panchayat near Munnar in Kerala, had lost their lives in the landslide which had occurred on August 6. The families had migrated to Pettimuti from the Kayathar region in Tuticorin district in Tamil Nadu several years ago.

The bodies of 27 persons were retrieved from the debris on August 8, dumped in a huge pit and interred by the officials though the relatives of the deceased pleaded for a decent burial. Further, the Kerala government had announced ₹5 lakh as compensation for the family of the deceased, the statement said.

On the other hand Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan announced ₹10 lakh as compensation for the families of the deceased in the Kozhikode air crash. He also visited the hospital and enquired about the health of those undergoing treatment.

The TDP demanded compensation of ₹25 lakh for the families of the workers killed in the landslide. Pointing out that nearly 90% of the workers in the tea estates in Idukki district hailed from Tamil Nadu, it urged the Kerala government to ensure the safety of these Tamil workers without fail.