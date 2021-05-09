High volume sales at Tasmac outlets before Tamil Nadu lockdown

The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (Tasmac) sold liquor worth ₹ 426.24 crore as soon as the lockdown announcement was made on Saturday by the DMK government.

Data provided by sources in Tasmac shows that Chennai region saw a sale of ₹ 100.43 crore and this was followed by Madurai which clocked sales of ₹ 87.28 crore.

The Trichy zone witnessed sales of ₹ 82.59 crore. While Salem and Coimbatore regions sold around ₹ 79.82 crore and ₹ 76.12 crore respectively.

“With Tasmac operating today (Sunday) we are expecting similar volume of sales,” said a source who is in-charge of one of the outlets in Chennai. He added that hundreds of people have starting walking in since morning to pick up liquor and stock them.

Tasmac has over 5,338 shops across the state, and on an average sells liquor worth ₹ 130 crore - ₹ 140 crore a day.