‘High suicide rates, access to education are some challenges refugees face’

December 17, 2022 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST

There’s a high prevalence of suicides in refugee camps occurring in a pattern different from the general population, Lakshmi Vijayakumar, founder of suicide helpline SNEHA, said at a panel discussion on Saturday. Women in refugee camps die by suicide more than men, she added.

Rethinking Refugees and Azadi Project, two non-governmental organisations (NGOs) working with refugees, held talks to promote a holistic understanding of the contemporary refugee situation in India. The discussions showcased lived experiences of Tamil refugees from Sri Lanka and Rohingyas from Myanmar.

ADVERTISEMENT

After fleeing wars and genocide, refugees coming to host countries face discrimination and dispersal of their families, all of which impacts their mental health greatly, Dr. Vijayakumar said. A blend of community support given by trained refugees within the camps and government intervention is needed to deal with the high trend of suicides, she added, during a discussion moderated by Sukriti Chauhan, CEO of ETI.

Refugee voices

Thenmozhi, who fled Sri Lanka in a fishing boat with 60 others in 1984, and started working with Organisation for Eelam Refugee Rehabilitation (OfERR) said the people of Tamil Nadu had gone out of their way to help refugees. The refugees, through OfERR, came together to help themselves and provide education to their children, she said.

OfERR, apart from helping women in refugee camps gain financial independence, also extends support to Indian women and families affected by natural calamities. In a way to give back to the Indian brethren, Ms. Thenmozhi said OfERR identified old and vulnerable sections of people who need help and provided necessary support.

A Rohingya refugee, who fled from Myanmar to Bangladesh and then to India, detailed the hardships the community faces to access education without legal documents or an Aadhaar card. Farhana Roshan, a 19-year-old Rohingya Muslim, said challenges brought about through the lack of an Aadhar card made it hard for children – especially girls – to attain higher education. Ms. Roshan was able to write Class 10 Board Exams only through the intervention of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

First national survey

Actionaid, a non-profit working for people from the lower socioeconomic strata, with support from the National Human Rights Commission, is conducting the country’s first refugee survey to collect data on socioeconomic development, including access to health and education. The ongoing survey aims to map Sri Lankan Tamils in Tamil Nadu, Rohingyas in Haryana and Delhi, Chakmas and Hajongs in Arunachal Pradesh, Pakistani Hindus, among other groups, said Iyce Malhotra from Actionaid.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, TeleMANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)