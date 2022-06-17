High-speed internet in rural areas soon, says Minister

Over one lakh T.N. youth to be given training in emerging technologies

Information and Technology Minister T. Mano Thangaraj releasing a brochure at the inauguration of International Tamil Information Technology Research Conference in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: K.V. SRINIVASAN

Over 12,000 rural pockets in Tamil Nadu will get access to high-speed internet connectivity in the next 10 months, said Mano Thangaraj, Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services, in Chennai on Friday.

Addressing students at the International Tamil Information Technology Research Conference (ITITRC), the Minister said one of the biggest strength of Tamil Nadu was its talented human resource pool and in order to fill skill gaps, many changes have been introduced in the ICT academy. “We will be training over one lakh youths in emerging technologies this year,” he added.

The Minister told the students how technology had been weaved into each department in Tamil Nadu. “Today, I can access policy notes and other documents on my phone itself,” he said.

J. Selvakumar, president – International, World Tamil Chamber of Commerce, said the aim of the conference was to help IT students with access to knowledge, guide, increase guidance, and help job seekers, employers, and employees improve their standards and seek better opportunities and learning experiences. The two-day conference aims to recognise student’s innovation and to facilitate industry-based employment awareness and search engines on Tamil language-based software development.

V.M. Muralidharan, chief operating officer, Bahwan CyberTek, participated.