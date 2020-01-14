High-level panel grants clearances to 15 projects

A meeting of a high-level committee for investment facilitation and single-window clearances, chaired by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami at the Secretariat on Monday, granted necessary clearances to a total of 15 projects that were at various stages of investment and commencement of business.

A senior official said the projects, entailing investments to the tune of ₹6,608 crore, needed various clearances. They are expected to generate employment for around 6,700 people, according to an official press release.

The projects will come up in Coimbatore, Kancheepuram, Krishnagiri, Perambalur, Thoothukudi, Tiruchi, Tiruvallur and Vellore districts. “During the meeting, every project was looked into and necessary clearances granted,” an official said. While some projects had been waiting for building clearance, others had been awaiting the consent to operate.

Following his visit to the U.S., the U.K. and Dubai, the Chief Minister constituted a high-level committee for investment facilitation and single-window clearances to expedite clearances for proposed investments by various companies in T.N.

Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, Industries Minister M.C. Sampath, Environment Minister K.C. Karuppannan, Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar and Rural Industries Minister P. Benjamin were present at the meeting, as were Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam, Finance Secretary S. Krishnan, Industries Secretary N. Muruganandham and other senior officials.