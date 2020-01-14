Tamil Nadu

High-level panel grants clearances to 15 projects

more-in

Proposals entail investments worth ₹6,608 crore; expected to generate 6,700 jobs

A meeting of a high-level committee for investment facilitation and single-window clearances, chaired by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami at the Secretariat on Monday, granted necessary clearances to a total of 15 projects that were at various stages of investment and commencement of business.

A senior official said the projects, entailing investments to the tune of ₹6,608 crore, needed various clearances. They are expected to generate employment for around 6,700 people, according to an official press release.

The projects will come up in Coimbatore, Kancheepuram, Krishnagiri, Perambalur, Thoothukudi, Tiruchi, Tiruvallur and Vellore districts. “During the meeting, every project was looked into and necessary clearances granted,” an official said. While some projects had been waiting for building clearance, others had been awaiting the consent to operate.

Following his visit to the U.S., the U.K. and Dubai, the Chief Minister constituted a high-level committee for investment facilitation and single-window clearances to expedite clearances for proposed investments by various companies in T.N.

Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, Industries Minister M.C. Sampath, Environment Minister K.C. Karuppannan, Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar and Rural Industries Minister P. Benjamin were present at the meeting, as were Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam, Finance Secretary S. Krishnan, Industries Secretary N. Muruganandham and other senior officials.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 14, 2020 1:09:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/high-level-panel-grants-clearances-to-15-projects/article30562453.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY