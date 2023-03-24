High-level committee formed to ensure project-affected families get jobs in NLC: Thangam Thennarasu

March 24, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu in the Assembly on Friday said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had formed a high-level committee to ensure that the Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) fulfilled its promise of giving preference to project-affected families during job recruitment.

Responding to a special call attention motion moved by Panruti MLA T. Velmurugan, the Minister said the committee would address the concerns raised by many MLAs that the people residing there never got adequate job opportunities in NLC.

Highlighting that the issue was discussed during a meeting the Chief Secretary and Ministers had with NLC management, he said the management had agreed to award 20 additional marks and give preference to members of families who gave land for the project and in the recruitment for 1,711 vacancies identified at the moment.

Moreover, the NLC management has agreed to spend ₹100 crore of corporate social responsibility funds locally, which was earlier planned for spending in other States. The management has agreed to provide jobs via ‘annual maintenance contracts’ through associations formed by the locals.

Pointing out that the compensation for land has been increased to ₹25 lakh per acre, he said negotiations were progressing well regarding additional compensation for those whose lands were taken over until 2013. There was no basis for concerns raised regarding the take over of 61,000 acre of land in Sethiathoppu as the government was not involved in any such exercise. “That question does not arise at this stage,” he said.

He appealed to the members to understand the importance of NLC in fulfilling the energy requirements of Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Velmurugan, who moved the motion, said the NLC management had made three agreements with the farmers to provide compensation, permanent employment, among others, but had not honoured them. He urged the State government to direct its officials not to cooperate until a formal agreement for compensation land and employment was signed.

Congress’ K. Selvaperunthagai (Sriperumbudur) said former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru brought about this project only to benefit the people living around Neyveli, but the NLC management was now going against their interests.

PMK’s G.K. Mani (Pennagaram), VCK’s Sinthanai Selvan (Kattumannarkoil). CPI(M)‘s V.P. Nagaimaali (Kilvelur) and AIADMK’s A. Arunmozhithevan (Bhuvanagiri) also spoke against the NLC management, pressing for fair compensation and employment to the people.

