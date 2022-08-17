High Court verdict a ‘comprehensive victory’, says Panneerselvam

AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam and his supporters paying tributes at former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s memorial in Chennai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Wednesday said the message delivered through the Madras High Court’s verdict was that the designs of those who sought to “split the party or run the party in a dictatorial manner or turn it into a property of one group or family” would not succeed.

[One aspect of the court order was the restoration of the posts of coordinator and joint coordinator (co-coordinator) to Mr. Panneerselvam and Edappadi K. Palaniswami, respectively].

Emphasising that the AIADMK belonged to the workers of the party, Mr. Panneerselvam, who earlier paid homage at the mausoleum of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa on the Marina, said the judicial pronouncement had “fulfilled the desire of the cadre”, and he was dedicating it to “one-and-a-half crore” workers of the organisation.

Terming the development a “comprehensive victory” for the party, the coordinator pointed out that the court had restored status quo ante on June 23. “We will respect it and function accordingly,” he said.

To queries regarding the claims of the group led by Mr. Palaniswami, he said that after the verdict, “there is no this side or that side. There is only one side, which is the party”. Urging everyone to come together, he said those who accepted the ideals of the party would be taken in.

When asked whether the general council meeting would be convened, Mr. Panneerselvam said that “if required, a good decision would be taken after consulting all”.