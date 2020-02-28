High Court to hear today plea of 21 DMK MLAs

CHENNAI

28 February 2020 01:08 IST

After a gap of over 16 months since the last hearing, the Madras High Court is all set to hear on Friday a batch of cases filed in 2017 by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president M.K. Stalin and 12 other legislators from his party challenging the breach of privilege proceedings initiated against them for having displayed the banned Gutkha sachets in the Legislative Assembly on July 19, 2017 to prove their availability in local shops.

Chief Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi and Justice Subramonium Prasad would be hearing the batch along with many other cases related to the Motion of Confidence passed in the Assembly on February 18, 2017. Mr. Stalin himself had then filed yet another writ petition to set aside the motion and order conduct of a fresh floor test through secret ballot, under the observation of a monitoring committee, and without evicting any of the legislators.

These writ petitions were first heard by Justice M. Duraiswamy who on September 8, 2017 restrained the Committee of Privileges of Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly from proceeding against the 21 DMK legislators and directed it to defer the deadline of September 12, 2017 fixed for the MLAs to reply to the show-cause notices issued to them on August 28, 2017. Thereafter, the cases were heard by Justice K. Ravichandrabaabu who referred them to a Division Bench.

In the meantime, 18 other MLAs, who were disqualified from holding the posts for having switched sides from the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) to a faction led by that party’s former leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran, too filed individual writ petitions challenging their disqualifications. All these cases were listed together before the then first Division Bench of Chief Justice Indira Banerjee (now a Supreme Court judge) and Justice M. Sundar.

That Bench ended up deciding the 18 MLAs batch alone after marathon arguments advanced for months together and in the process, the other cases were left behind. The last hearing of the case filed against the privilege proceedings was on August 3, 2018 and thereafter they were not listed at all.