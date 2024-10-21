High Court takes suo motu notice of a woman having been allegedly murdered

The Madras High Court on Monday took suo motu notice of a mentioning made by a lawyer that a woman who had an inter-caste marriage was picked up by a gang from her residence at Vadapalani in Chennai and was later found hanging at Uthukottai in Tiruvallur district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Appearing before the first Division Bench of Chief Justice K.R. Shriram and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, advocate R. Dakshana Murthy said the couple Naresh and N. Kamakshi were residing in Chennai with their five-year-old child and an eight-month-old infant.

He claimed a gang had abducted the woman on Saturday (October 19, 2024) and the next day, she was found hanging in Uthukottai. The lawyer also alleged the police were refusing to register a First Information Report (FIR) and no post mortem had been conducted so far.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since the allegations were serious, the Chief Justice insisted on the presence of Advocate General P.S. Raman who appeared in the afternoon session and reported that there were only five female bodies in the mortuary of the government hospital in Uthukottai but none belonged to that of Kamakshi.

The A-G also said though a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) named Chandrasekhar had been accused of inaction, inquires made by him and State Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohamed Jinnah revealed that there was no DSP by that name in Uthukottai which was headed by a woman DSP named Shanthi.

The A-G said, the details of the case could be ascertained only by conducting an inquiry with Mr. Naresh and that he had already instructed the police to inquire him after providing necessary protection too if he was scared of any gang and also apprehensive of the safety of the two minor children.

ADVERTISEMENT

Answering a question posed by the Chief Justice, the A-G said, the Uthukottai government hospital does not have facilities for conducting post mortem and therefore, in case of unnatural deaths, the bodies were generally sent to the government general hospital in Tiruvallur.

Since there was no record of any complaint having been lodged with respect to the alleged hanging, the A-G said, the issue could be resolved only by inquiring the woman’s husband. He sought a couple of days for filing a status report and said, no unclaimed bodies shall be disposed till then.

After recording his submissions, the Division Bench adjourned the hearing of the case to Wednesday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.