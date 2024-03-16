ADVERTISEMENT

High Court suspends S.Ve. Shekher’s imprisonment

March 16, 2024 12:00 am | Updated 12:00 am IST - CHENNAI

He was booked for having shared a Facebook post containing derogatory remarks against women journalists

The Hindu Bureau

The Madras High Court on Friday suspended the one-month simple imprisonment imposed by a trial court on actor S.Ve. Shekher in a case booked against him for having shared a Facebook post containing derogatory remarks against women journalists. Justice N. Anand Venkatesh granted the interim relief following a criminal revision case filed by the actor challenging the conviction and punishment imposed on him by the trial court on February 19, 2024, for having shared the social media post in 2018.

