High Court stays police constable recruitment process

21 February 2020 01:22 IST

Judge expresses displeasure over complaints levelled against every other public service selection in State

The Madras High Court on Thursday directed Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board to keep in abeyance till March 5 the entire selection process under way for filling up 8,888 vacancies for the posts of Grade II police constables, jail warders and firemen following a notification issued on March 3, 2019.

Justice N. Anand Venkatesh passed the interim order on a joint writ petition filed by 15 candidates alleging various irregularities in the selection process and apprehending a scam similar to those that had been detected recently in various examinations conducted by Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC).

During the course of hearing of the case, the judge expressed his displeasure over complaints of irregularities being made against almost every other recruitment process undertaken by the State government for public services. “I have read the entire affidavit. If all selections are going to be like this, people will lose confidence. “This is a police selection. What will happen to the police force if you allow these kind of people? People in villages think government job is something very big. How can you conduct selections like this? I hope you, on your own, take some action,” the judge told a government counsel and adjourned the case by two weeks.

In his affidavit, lead petitioner R. Anbarasan, 25, stated that the written examination for the vacancies was held across the State on August 25 and the physical measurement as well as endurance tests were conducted in November.

However, the marks secured by the candidates were not declared immediately after the tests.

It was only on February 4 this year that the individual marks were declared and the petitioners were shocked to note that their names were not in the list.

They also found that as many as 1,019 candidates from Vellore district had made their way into the selection list though only 500 had got selected even from Chennai.

Most of the candidates from Vellore had undergone coaching at a particular institute and their enrolment numbers were in a sequence. All of them had also scored between 72 to 75 marks though even the meritorious could not secure anywhere above 69. Similarly, 763 had been selected from the “rewarding coaching centres” in Villupuram, the petitioner alleged.

Insisting upon a court monitored Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the issue, the petitioner claimed some names found in the selection list could not be spotted in the list of candidates who wrote the written examinations.